12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ: CRE) stock rose 10.58% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) shares rose 7.96% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ: PSHG) shares fell 9.05% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million. Professional Diversity (NASDAQ: IPDN) stock declined by 8.34% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.