12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock rose 28.4% to $0.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ: DFLI) stock rose 15.81% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- MasterBrand (NYSE: MBC) stock moved upwards by 11.24% to $14.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ: AREB) shares increased by 10.67% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ: CRE) stock rose 10.58% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) shares rose 7.96% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
Losers
- Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) stock declined by 22.5% to $42.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ: BTOC) shares declined by 18.27% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW) stock declined by 10.27% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.
- Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) stock decreased by 9.27% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) shares fell 9.05% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ: IPDN) stock declined by 8.34% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
