12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ: WCT) shares rose 10.4% to $0.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

(NASDAQ: WCT) shares rose 10.4% to $0.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) shares increased by 8.87% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.

(NASDAQ: DVLT) shares increased by 8.87% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

(NASDAQ: BLIN) stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares increased by 5.16% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.7 million.

(NASDAQ: AXTI) shares increased by 5.16% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.7 million. Veea (NASDAQ: VEEA) shares increased by 4.55% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.

(NASDAQ: VEEA) shares increased by 4.55% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million. Youxin Technology (NASDAQ: YAAS) shares rose 4.2% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

Losers

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) stock decreased by 13.4% to $5.63 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $294.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ: LPTH) stock decreased by 13.4% to $5.63 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $294.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Fatpipe (NASDAQ: FATN) stock fell 8.1% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million.

(NASDAQ: FATN) stock fell 8.1% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million. Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN) stock decreased by 5.97% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

(NASDAQ: RVSN) stock decreased by 5.97% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. Abits Group (NASDAQ: ABTS) shares decreased by 5.52% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

(NASDAQ: ABTS) shares decreased by 5.52% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) stock declined by 5.22% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

(AMEX:UUU) stock declined by 5.22% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) shares fell 4.82% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.