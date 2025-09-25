12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ: WCT) shares rose 10.4% to $0.4 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) shares increased by 8.87% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares increased by 5.16% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.7 million.
- Veea (NASDAQ: VEEA) shares increased by 4.55% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
- Youxin Technology (NASDAQ: YAAS) shares rose 4.2% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
Losers
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) stock decreased by 13.4% to $5.63 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $294.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Fatpipe (NASDAQ: FATN) stock fell 8.1% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN) stock decreased by 5.97% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Abits Group (NASDAQ: ABTS) shares decreased by 5.52% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) stock declined by 5.22% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) shares fell 4.82% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
