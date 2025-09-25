10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $55.00 $41.2K 10.2K 3.5K BULL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $14.50 $27.6K 3.4K 2.5K BBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.50 $80.3K 0 573 LDI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $5.00 $97.1K 576 525 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $320.00 $94.7K 1.4K 199 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $67.50 $122.5K 514 120 GLXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $20.00 $142.8K 186 101 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $115.00 $49.0K 1.0K 57 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $70.00 $28.5K 935 11 BLSH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $52.00 $82.4K 97 0

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ: UPST), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 232 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 10287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL (NASDAQ: BULL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 333 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 3411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBD (NYSE: BBD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 357 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LDI (NYSE: LDI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 525 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.1K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ: COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.7K, with a price of $2705.0 per contract. There were 1407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ: PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 477 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.5K, with a price of $1225.0 per contract. There were 514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY (NASDAQ: GLXY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 176 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.8K, with a price of $1428.0 per contract. There were 186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ: HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 813 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $4900.0 per contract. There were 1010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ (NYSE: XYZ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLSH (NYSE: BLSH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.4K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

