10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $177.50 $31.0K 52.9K 134.3K WOLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.00 $33.2K 73.2K 31.0K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $140.00 $33.0K 6.2K 28.5K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $290.00 $44.0K 6.2K 23.2K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $17.00 $51.1K 14.4K 12.9K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $300.00 $31.2K 2.9K 10.2K BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $65.00 $34.9K 31.7K 8.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $40.00 $165.0K 5.1K 7.8K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $512.50 $25.9K 2.6K 7.3K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $80.00 $29.6K 9.3K 5.6K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ: NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 52943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF (NYSE: WOLF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1652 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 73204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ: CRWV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 6276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE: ORCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 6241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ: MARA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 14472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ: MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 2990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 31775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8961 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ: INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 5141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ: MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 259 contract(s) at a $512.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ: MRVL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $327.0 per contract. There were 9360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

