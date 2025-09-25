12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) stock rose 114.3% to $5.7 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.2 million.

SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC) shares increased by 61.9% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock rose 40.4% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares moved upwards by 33.33% to $5.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Evaxion (NASDAQ: EVAX) shares moved upwards by 32.81% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ABOS) stock increased by 21.25% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $76.9 million.

Losers

SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ: ICU) shares decreased by 55.4% to $0.55 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ: ZYBT) shares declined by 21.27% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.5 million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) stock fell 20.33% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: RENB) stock decreased by 17.82% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ: BIAF) stock decreased by 17.72% to $3.53. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) stock fell 15.99% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

