12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) stock rose 48.5% to $0.43 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

Losers

Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) stock decreased by 41.4% to $2.0 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $189.0 million.

(NASDAQ: FGL) shares decreased by 16.19% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares decreased by 10.85% to $7.73. The company's market cap stands at $280.0 million.

