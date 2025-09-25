12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) stock rose 48.5% to $0.43 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ: FOFO) stock moved upwards by 42.8% to $27.49. The company's market cap stands at $128.3 million.
- OFA (NASDAQ: OFAL) stock moved upwards by 20.3% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- Sentage Hldgs (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares moved upwards by 16.25% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Brookfield Bus Partners (NYSE: BBU) shares rose 13.75% to $32.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ: HKPD) shares moved upwards by 11.93% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
Losers
- Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) stock decreased by 41.4% to $2.0 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $189.0 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ: LBGJ) shares fell 37.37% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ: RAYA) shares fell 29.54% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) stock declined by 22.13% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ: FGL) shares decreased by 16.19% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares decreased by 10.85% to $7.73. The company's market cap stands at $280.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
