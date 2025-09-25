September 25, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • LuxExperience (NYSE: LUXE) stock increased by 56.7% to $12.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ: CREV) shares increased by 8.74% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA) stock moved upwards by 6.87% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Robo.ai (NASDAQ: AIIO) stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $685.3 million.
  • Sono Group (NASDAQ: SSM) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ: INEO) stock increased by 4.59% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Losers

  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares declined by 15.1% to $0.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
  • RedCloud Holdings (NASDAQ: RCT) stock declined by 14.89% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
  • CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares fell 12.63% to $49.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Jowell Global (NASDAQ: JWEL) stock fell 10.72% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares fell 9.43% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares decreased by 8.69% to $5.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

