12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- LuxExperience (NYSE: LUXE) stock increased by 56.7% to $12.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ: CREV) shares increased by 8.74% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA) stock moved upwards by 6.87% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ: AIIO) stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $685.3 million.
- Sono Group (NASDAQ: SSM) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ: INEO) stock increased by 4.59% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
Losers
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares declined by 15.1% to $0.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- RedCloud Holdings (NASDAQ: RCT) stock declined by 14.89% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares fell 12.63% to $49.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ: JWEL) stock fell 10.72% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares fell 9.43% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares decreased by 8.69% to $5.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
