12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

OFA (NASDAQ: OFAL) stock rose 27.8% to $1.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.

(NASDAQ: OFAL) stock rose 27.8% to $1.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million. Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ: BTOC) stock increased by 14.41% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ: BTOC) stock increased by 14.41% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: YGMZ) stock increased by 8.0% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.

(NASDAQ: YGMZ) stock increased by 8.0% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million. Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) shares increased by 7.05% to $20.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.

(NYSE: CAAP) shares increased by 7.05% to $20.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) stock moved upwards by 6.41% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

(NASDAQ: CYCU) stock moved upwards by 6.41% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ: HTOO) shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Losers

Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ: RAYA) stock declined by 28.4% to $0.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

(NASDAQ: RAYA) stock declined by 28.4% to $0.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million. Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares declined by 18.07% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

(AMEX:NCL) shares declined by 18.07% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) stock decreased by 13.97% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

(NASDAQ: AQMS) stock decreased by 13.97% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBUC) shares fell 10.49% to $32.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

(NYSE: BBUC) shares fell 10.49% to $32.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. Smart Powerr (NASDAQ: CREG) stock decreased by 9.67% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

(NASDAQ: CREG) stock decreased by 9.67% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million. Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ: CRE) shares declined by 8.62% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.