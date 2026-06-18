10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For AMPX (NYSE:AMPX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3977 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 87 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.3K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5000 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For JOBY (NYSE:JOBY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 855 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 4309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1010 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BWXT (NYSE:BWXT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 409 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 720 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $1300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.2K, with a price of $1002.0 per contract. There were 855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 516 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 92 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.4K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 2134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ATI (NYSE:ATI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 243 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HYLN (AMEX:HYLN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HON (NASDAQ:HON), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 364 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.5K, with a price of $10780.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding INOD (NASDAQ:INOD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on November 20, 2026. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $4510.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.5K, with a price of $15045.0 per contract. There were 857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17 contract(s) were bought and sold.