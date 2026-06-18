10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 697 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 15662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133962 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 315 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 17689 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117571 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 155 day(s) on November 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $401.9K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2013 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding STLA (NYSE:STLA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 582 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $2644.0 per contract. There were 546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 456 day(s) on September 17, 2027. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $196.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $3928.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PRKS (NYSE:PRKS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 211 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $542.0 per contract. There were 8627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 582 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $2465.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SHAK (NYSE:SHAK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $61.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.