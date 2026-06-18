10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 1850 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.7K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 98480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 398144 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $1150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 6714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28013 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $1640.0 per contract. There were 18449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19459 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 27584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10605 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5989 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $1475.0 per contract. There were 19398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3373 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 256 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $307.2K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 1198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2754 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding INTU (NASDAQ:INTU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2229 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AAOI (NASDAQ:AAOI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 275 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1733 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1323.0 per contract. There were 9369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1382 contract(s) were bought and sold.