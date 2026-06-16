10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For GLBE (NASDAQ:GLBE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 157 day(s) on November 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2952 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1967 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.4 million, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 4737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2503 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 9493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 837 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on March 19, 2027. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 3629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 6 day(s) on June 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.1K, with a price of $3421.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WSM (NYSE:WSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 366 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.8K, with a price of $659.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SHAK (NYSE:SHAK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 366 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 458 day(s) on September 17, 2027. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $256.3K, with a price of $9875.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.