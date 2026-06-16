10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 614 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 115634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10045 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $1300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8254 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TRV (NYSE:TRV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 122 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CME (NASDAQ:CME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 545 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 45 day(s) on July 31, 2026. This event was a transfer of 401 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 913 day(s) on December 15, 2028. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $1870.0 per contract. There were 151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 282 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For USB (NYSE:USB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 94 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $376.0 per contract. There were 2119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AXP (NYSE:AXP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.7K, with a price of $2375.0 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ALL (NYSE:ALL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.