10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10009 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 1246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8019 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 441 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 14589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6927 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $1250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $2590.0 per contract. There were 1570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1892 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $2111.0 per contract. There were 2221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1766 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 598 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.4K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 20095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1523 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.3K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 18570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1315 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ALAB (NASDAQ:ALAB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $3280.0 per contract. There were 220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 956 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 8854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 909 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 883 contract(s) were bought and sold.