10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 457 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.3K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 3116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 182567 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 9975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2270 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 7168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1377 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $510.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CWH (NYSE:CWH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 585 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 871 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $217.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 20241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 881 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 585 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $2970.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $2400.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 585 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $4430.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VSXY (NYSE:VSXY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 95 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $1446.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 46 day(s) on July 31, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $1785.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.