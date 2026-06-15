10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 15275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17203 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1250 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.0K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 4544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1634 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PL (NYSE:PL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1105 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.6K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 4653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 947 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRTN (NASDAQ:MRTN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GRAB (NASDAQ:GRAB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 585 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 874 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 65748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FDX (NYSE:FDX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $307.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 67 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $4762.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $910.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $5965.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 214 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $6585.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.