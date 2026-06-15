10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 51456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19187 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $798.7K, with a price of $1775.0 per contract. There were 6637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16330 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $1070.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $4190.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3806 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 2163 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2164 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $5475.0 per contract. There were 792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1954 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BMNR (NYSE:BMNR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 765 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1624 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.9K, with a price of $1765.0 per contract. There were 1477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1617 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SHOP (NASDAQ:SHOP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 1924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 919 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMKR (NASDAQ:AMKR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $413.0 per contract. There were 1824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 839 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on November 20, 2026. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $322.0 per contract. There were 693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 593 contract(s) were bought and sold.