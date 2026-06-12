9 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding DLO (NASDAQ:DLO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 3739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1046 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FIGR (NASDAQ:FIGR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 152 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 765 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 588 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $251.2K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 217 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1429.0 per contract. There were 2862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding OSCR (NYSE:OSCR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.6K, with a price of $2950.0 per contract. There were 1113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For EZPW (NASDAQ:EZPW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 6 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For KKR (NYSE:KKR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 588 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 189 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $25345.0 per contract. There were 548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.