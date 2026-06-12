9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $358.0 per contract. There were 13580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140977 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TSCO (NASDAQ:TSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 782 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.4K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 19544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4782 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BIRK (NYSE:BIRK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 187 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 4668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2631 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 10, 2026. Parties traded 818 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 828 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SHAK (NYSE:SHAK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 694 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PZZA (NASDAQ:PZZA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 280 day(s) on March 19, 2027. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VSXY (NYSE:VSXY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $1975.0 per contract. There were 980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FLUT (NYSE:FLUT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $3630.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.