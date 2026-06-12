10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 9081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48437 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 2396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22846 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $756.0 per contract. There were 39463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14028 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 6 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $1045.0 per contract. There were 16986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12143 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 161 day(s) on November 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $2845.0 per contract. There were 6006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4679 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HPE (NYSE:HPE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 6 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 281 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 4508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4207 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $119.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1975 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 6110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1879 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1658 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 26, 2026. This event was a transfer of 482 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 72 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $395.2K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1625 contract(s) were bought and sold.