8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 29, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $610.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 1888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2773 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 238 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 4667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 635 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.9K, with a price of $1516.0 per contract. There were 4564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $363.0 per contract. There were 561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 239 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 11899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CHTR (NASDAQ:CHTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 238 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 574 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.6K, with a price of $3524.0 per contract. There were 1934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.3K, with a price of $2825.0 per contract. There were 246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.