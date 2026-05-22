10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For RDW (NYSE:RDW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 10872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3192 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 238 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $325.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 5325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3050 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 29, 2026. Parties traded 617 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $268.4K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2807 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 27 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 260 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 14488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2728 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 5, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1335 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $219.8K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2422 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SYM (NASDAQ:SYM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1314 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 2140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 27 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 151 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 2383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on June 12, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $475.6K, with a price of $2378.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.