10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 38145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73168 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 29, 2026. Parties traded 303 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 15434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30965 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 27 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $1580.0 per contract. There were 13482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8453 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 27 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6281 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INFQ (NYSE:INFQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 7363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3027 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 918 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 1056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2157 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DT (NYSE:DT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 27 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 6145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1923 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 27 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 21653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 56 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 1790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1037 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $1505.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.