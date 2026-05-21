10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 29, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 6514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23239 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $615.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12757 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 29, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $217.5K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 1135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3311 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SATS (NASDAQ:SATS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 14577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1329 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RDDT (NYSE:RDDT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 29, 2026. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 239 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.1K, with a price of $9610.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 610 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.7K, with a price of $3575.0 per contract. There were 9847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $1970.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SPOT (NYSE:SPOT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 5, 2026. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $515.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $2680.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 120 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $9850.0 per contract. There were 2804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4 contract(s) were bought and sold.