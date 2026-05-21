10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 307 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5007 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 29, 2026. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2267 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding OWL (NYSE:OWL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 1033 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 3116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1039 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 32377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 939 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BNS (NYSE:BNS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 1539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 804 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 610 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.3K, with a price of $7165.0 per contract. There were 1013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 621 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 757 day(s) on June 16, 2028. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.8K, with a price of $658.0 per contract. There were 17130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 389 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 610 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 18227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on November 20, 2026. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $152.45 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $2768.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.