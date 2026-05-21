10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.3K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 28062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89539 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 79063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7866 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 239 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1132 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.9K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 30922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7164 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 29, 2026. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5942 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 2771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3858 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.5K, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 40380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3665 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.9K, with a price of $856.0 per contract. There were 8046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3034 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $740.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.5K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 1036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2983 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 29, 2026. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 2437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2403 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding KEEL (NASDAQ:KEEL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 239 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 55353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1511 contract(s) were bought and sold.