10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $1925.0 per contract. There were 284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5102 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TGEN (AMEX:TGEN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1688 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 4589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4202 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ARRY (NASDAQ:ARRY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $648.0K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4000 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 382 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.4K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 583 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 29, 2026. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $622.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $2600.0 per contract. There were 280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 303 day(s) on March 19, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 212 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $1743.0 per contract. There were 454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FIX (NYSE:FIX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $1620.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $4050.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 393 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $17405.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.