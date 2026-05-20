10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 178 contract(s) at a $412.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 3352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134859 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 258 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11099 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SG (NYSE:SG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 2875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $8626.0 per contract. There were 702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 611 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 611 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $846.0 per contract. There were 1075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 5, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $121.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1459.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 611 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.6K, with a price of $3680.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $5090.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WHR (NYSE:WHR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $338.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.