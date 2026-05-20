10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 42059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73012 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 9200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6721 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3116 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 611 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.1K, with a price of $1188.0 per contract. There were 1353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2628 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DGXX (NASDAQ:DGXX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 240 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1948 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 111 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.6K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2501 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BTDR (NASDAQ:BTDR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 29, 2026. Parties traded 1207 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1508 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 29, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 1977 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1324 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 1752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1264 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $725.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $2585.0 per contract. There were 1060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 121 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $328.0K, with a price of $328.0 per contract. There were 10144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1130 contract(s) were bought and sold.