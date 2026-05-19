10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 20, 2026. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $402.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39185 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 20, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18537 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 5, 2026. This event was a transfer of 460 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.8K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9565 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VFC (NYSE:VFC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $16.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2071 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 29, 2026. Parties traded 620 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $438.1K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 2686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1225 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 304 day(s) on March 19, 2027. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 3418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 724 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 213 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 234 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.7K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 507 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 612 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 394 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $2770.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $208.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.6K, with a price of $5259.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.