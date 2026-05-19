10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $1019.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1242 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GRAB (NASDAQ:GRAB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.9K, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 2141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RTX (NYSE:RTX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 76 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CRS (NYSE:CRS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.0K, with a price of $2220.0 per contract. There were 204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $3215.0 per contract. There were 6677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BLDR (NYSE:BLDR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.7K, with a price of $4715.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $740.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.9K, with a price of $2970.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.7K, with a price of $5157.0 per contract. There were 714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FIX (NYSE:FIX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $1880.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.3K, with a price of $12415.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.