10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 30534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46581 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 345 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 4198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8171 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For POET (NASDAQ:POET), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7659 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 20, 2026. Parties traded 740 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 1034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7051 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For U (NYSE:U), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 441 contract(s) at a $25.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3818 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 29, 2026. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2873 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 576 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 2410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1807 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NOW (NYSE:NOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 2139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1565 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $1450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $6710.0 per contract. There were 1963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1155 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 675 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 3411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 867 contract(s) were bought and sold.