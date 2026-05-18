10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 29, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2951 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 1548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9821 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TPG (NASDAQ:TPG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 613 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 179 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.8K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 749 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 395 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 9649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 628 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CM (NYSE:CM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 123 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $249.0K, with a price of $498.0 per contract. There were 396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $723.0 per contract. There were 1072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 613 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.4K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 1898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 371 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $147.45 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 613 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.3K, with a price of $1148.0 per contract. There were 3829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BK (NYSE:BK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 942 day(s) on December 15, 2028. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $1920.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.