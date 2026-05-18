10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For UNP (NYSE:UNP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 14157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13376 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 21987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3794 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 214 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2328 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $472.8K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 2607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2343 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ENVX (NASDAQ:ENVX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1999 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 5247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2014 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 645 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1283 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 1156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 613 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $8330.0 per contract. There were 283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MTZ (NYSE:MTZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $2740.0 per contract. There were 459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 613 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $1830.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.