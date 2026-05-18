10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 648 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97267 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NOW (NYSE:NOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 404 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 4514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50426 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 128823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10446 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For POET (NASDAQ:POET), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1064 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.6K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 4994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7056 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 4603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3442 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $690.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $3700.0 per contract. There were 1740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3397 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2692 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.0K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2431 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $2890.0 per contract. There were 1533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1444 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 282 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $204.4K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 6803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1347 contract(s) were bought and sold.