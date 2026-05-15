10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 29, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3250 contract(s) at a $73.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $10.0 per contract. There were 267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3250 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 21051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 622 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 616 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 1164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 367 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.7K, with a price of $998.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CTRI (NYSE:CTRI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 127 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.1K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 1163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CPA (NYSE:CPA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 245 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $5360.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $6797.0 per contract. There were 190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GNRC (NYSE:GNRC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 34 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $796.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MTZ (NYSE:MTZ), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 34 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $2710.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.