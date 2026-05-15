10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 474 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 59875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342435 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 10268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131067 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $327.0 per contract. There were 5833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7819 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 301 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 10682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4127 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 7000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3500 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 2899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3440 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 27677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2491 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BTDR (NASDAQ:BTDR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.1K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 2142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1352 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BMNR (NYSE:BMNR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $16.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $384.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1301 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 657 contract(s) were bought and sold.