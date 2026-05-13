10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on June 26, 2026. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 19840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12674 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ALK (NYSE:ALK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 388 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.6K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 9771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4372 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 456 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 25041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 769 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $840.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.7K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $3075.0 per contract. There were 218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 618 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $593.0 per contract. There were 6898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 5, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.2K, with a price of $1465.0 per contract. There were 362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RTX (NYSE:RTX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $980.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $5967.0 per contract. There were 649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.