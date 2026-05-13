10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 351 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 15666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339262 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding QS (NASDAQ:QS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 19589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10128 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 712 contract(s) at a $14.85 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.4K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 51195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3478 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SGHC (NYSE:SGHC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 359 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.7K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 71758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3345 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.0K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 10654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1033 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 12, 2026. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.4K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 955 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 156 day(s) on October 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 937 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $221.1K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 943 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BWA (NYSE:BWA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 161 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 933 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 5814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 692 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VIK (NYSE:VIK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.5K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.