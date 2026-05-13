10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 32510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297517 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 81123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114691 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $2940.0 per contract. There were 13279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22748 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 10409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14966 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 9254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9685 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1750 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.8 million, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 7059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2888 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2134 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 1979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1810 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 5, 2026. This event was a transfer of 881 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 83 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $219.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 3781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1339 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1030 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $203.9K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 1732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.