10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 5, 2026. This event was a transfer of 762 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.1K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2392 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For REPL (NASDAQ:REPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2250 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding QURE (NASDAQ:QURE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 9897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1242 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 334 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 17222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 493 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ZTS (NYSE:ZTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 619 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ELV (NYSE:ELV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 311 day(s) on March 19, 2027. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.4K, with a price of $1910.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $2708.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CNC (NYSE:CNC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $3170.0 per contract. There were 2521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $2521.0 per contract. There were 680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.