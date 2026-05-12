10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 13, 2026. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $514.0 per contract. There were 2444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59947 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SGHC (NYSE:SGHC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $442.0 per contract. There were 94474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18239 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 11589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 702 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 584 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $231.20 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.6K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 948 day(s) on December 15, 2028. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.2K, with a price of $3245.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.8K, with a price of $832.0 per contract. There were 5804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on November 20, 2026. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $527.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.7K, with a price of $1895.0 per contract. There were 22527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $1500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $950.0K, with a price of $19000.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.