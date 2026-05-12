10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 13, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.5K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 23291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195999 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 8969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27734 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.6K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 20547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12932 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $302.0 per contract. There were 33104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9945 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 13, 2026. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.5K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9356 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 9142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9179 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 24612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5801 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 446 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 6851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5460 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 10385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5245 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on May 29, 2026. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $507.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2166 contract(s) were bought and sold.