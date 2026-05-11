10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding POET (NASDAQ:POET), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 620 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 18540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 26127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 221 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $1665.0 per contract. There were 220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 249 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $2250.0 per contract. There were 24725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BMNR (NYSE:BMNR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $1417.0 per contract. There were 10515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $2599.0 per contract. There were 730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ALAB (NASDAQ:ALAB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $9200.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $8950.0 per contract. There were 739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 221 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $34230.0 per contract. There were 91 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.0K, with a price of $1920.0 per contract. There were 6289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.