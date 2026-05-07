10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1368 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 19959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58219 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 8230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1575 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 22, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1097 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 361 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 4850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1038 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FBIN (NYSE:FBIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 71611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FLNC (NASDAQ:FLNC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 42 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 486 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SHLS (NASDAQ:SHLS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 624 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $3750.0 per contract. There were 360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.5K, with a price of $3020.0 per contract. There were 631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CNXC (NASDAQ:CNXC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 162 day(s) on October 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.