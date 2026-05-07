10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 8, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 10792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41557 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 476 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 11644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12856 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FLUT (NYSE:FLUT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $631.0 per contract. There were 3599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1387 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TPR (NYSE:TPR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 624 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $3702.0 per contract. There were 138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 197 day(s) on November 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $1360.0 per contract. There were 1116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WRBY (NYSE:WRBY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 134 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SGI (NYSE:SGI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 253 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DHI (NYSE:DHI), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.