10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 50972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85429 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 65624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44229 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 8, 2026. Parties traded 157 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 3486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12954 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.2K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 1466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12911 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 10458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9701 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LWLG (NASDAQ:LWLG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 624 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4977 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3970 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 253 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 63993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2556 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $1207.0 per contract. There were 1584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2359 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.0K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1839 contract(s) were bought and sold.