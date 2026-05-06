10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 590 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 2475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1360 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LQDA (NASDAQ:LQDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 4818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 783 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 317 day(s) on March 19, 2027. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 649 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GLUE (NASDAQ:GLUE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 163 day(s) on October 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 186 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FATE (NASDAQ:FATE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on November 20, 2026. Parties traded 355 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.1K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 355 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAH (NYSE:CAH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 1210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BSX (NYSE:BSX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ESTA (NASDAQ:ESTA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HCA (NYSE:HCA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TMO (NYSE:TMO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $5711.0 per contract. There were 282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.