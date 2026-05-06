10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 254 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 4927 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 39961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5581 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LUV (NYSE:LUV), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 44317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2501 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BLDP (NASDAQ:BLDP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2393 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 6181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1578 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For QXO (NYSE:QXO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 590 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.0K, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 4126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1341 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 226 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $766.0 per contract. There were 9815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1055 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SMR (NYSE:SMR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 2554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 973 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 1871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 229 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For STRL (NASDAQ:STRL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.6K, with a price of $30630.0 per contract. There were 218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AGX (NYSE:AGX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $820.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.