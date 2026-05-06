10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 8, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 11804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25261 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 8, 2026. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 6028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24606 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 8, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 1346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10198 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 254 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 739 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 63042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3239 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 8, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $1450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $2404.0 per contract. There were 3561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2518 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BMNR (NYSE:BMNR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 22, 2026. Parties traded 2272 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 62 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.3K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 1718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2373 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DGXX (NASDAQ:DGXX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2173 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 254 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $236.3K, with a price of $4635.0 per contract. There were 4594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1499 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 8, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 3202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1259 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 7380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.